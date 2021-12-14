You be the judge: It’s time to pick your favorite holiday lights display in 2nd annual citywide contest

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – It’s all over but the voting, folks.

The City’s Second Annual Holiday Lights Contest is officially on, as nominees for this year’s favorite Holiday Lights Display are now mapped and voting is open.

You can find a judging form here. Simply make the rounds and then vote for your favorite display. You must be a city resident to vote and include your name and email address as well as the address of your nomination. Forms must be completed and returned by Dec. 20 at 5 p.m.

Below are three mapped driving routes you can follow provided by City Hall. It should take you about 90 minutes to make the rounds.

A list of all 27 stops along the route is at the bottom of this post.

West Side to Downtown Map



North End to East Manchester



East to South Manchester



Printable map with all addresses of Holiday Lights stops.