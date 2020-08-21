York IE & NHTA Joint initiative aims to create a global community of tech talent right here in New Hampshire.

A joint collaboration between York IE and the New Hampshire Tech Alliance announced today, August 20, 2020, has the potential to anchor explosive growth in the pool of technology executives and technical talent with the ability to make New Hampshire a stronger cluster among leading tech communities. A wave of future jobs can originate here.

New Hampshire has historically been home base for many top technology executives and has ranked as the second best state in the nation in 2019 by U.S. News & World Report and the fifth best to find a job and raise a family (WalletHub 2019). But despite the tax friendly environment and desirable lifestyle options, there has never been, until now, a singular, cohesive plan to draw these talented individuals together in a way that encourages and grows a tech ecosystem as one would find in Boston or Silicon Valley.

Kyle York, CEO and co-founder of York IE noted that “The New Hampshire Advantage has fostered people from all walks of life, and our work with the New Hampshire Tech Alliance aims to bring these people together to further advance technology conversations nearby that may not otherwise happen.”

In my conversation with Joe Raczka, Managing Partner at York IE & one of several DYN alumni who have “doubled down” on New Hampshire as home base, he talked with great pride of the collaborative nature of tech companies here and the “rising tide” mentality that is now taking place. Where once it was just Dean Kamen who was known outside the state, now there are many tech heroes to point to New Hampshire as a place to “live work and play.” To bring in and keep talent here, there needs to be one resource that can connect executives living in New Hampshire (but working across the globe) with a local ecosystem that builds camaraderie and a nucleus for support and growth locally.

Julie Demers, Executive Director of the New Hampshire Technology Alliance (NHTA) said, “The mission of NHTA is to unite NH’s tech professionals and provide an environment where collaborations can flourish. We are advancing that mission with this new initiative with York IE, developing a community to provide a voice for NH-based individuals that haven’t had the opportunity to do so in this capacity previously.”

For New Hampshire, bringing together these tech leaders creates an environment with large and widely spread networks of connection, access to angel investors and could be a launch point for future founders and fast growth technology in the next wave of NH tech companies.

This new community will offer virtual meetups and, in the future, in-person networking events, in order to foster conversations and collaborations while shining a spotlight on the technology talent that calls NH home. Requirements for membership will include contact information, employment information and proof of NH residency (either full-time or part-time via a second home).

To become one of the first members of the York IE and NHTA community, visit: https://nhtechalliance.org/global-tech-talent-living-in-nh/.