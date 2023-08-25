Yes, your city water (temporarily) smells like chlorine

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Water Works recently performed a scheduled conversion of the disinfectant chloramine used in the city’s water treatment process to chlorine, as of August 14, which will continue through October 2 (six weeks). During this time, you may notice a slight change in the taste and smell of your drinking water that has no harmful effects.

Periodically MWW switches the disinfectant from chloramine to chlorine for the maintenance of the city’s water distribution system. MWW will also conduct selective hydrant flushing to enhance water quality. This procedure is a common practice for many U.S. public water systems that use chloramine as a disinfectant and the practice is approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) which regulates the safe use of chlorine and chloramine.

MWW routinely collects and tests water samples to monitor for chloramine and chlorine levels throughout the distribution system and will continue to do so during this period. Should you notice a change in the taste or smell of chlorine, MWW recommends:

Run the cold water tap for two minutes. Run it for five to 10 minutes when water is not used for several hours.

Refrigerate cold tap water in an open pitcher. Within a few hours, the chlorine taste and odor should dissipate.

There are available filters that may reduce the chlorine taste and smell. MWW recommends using those that are either installed onto your faucet tap or using a pitcher-style filter. The filter should meet NSF-certified safety standards and you should replace the filter as recommended by the manufacturer.

Individuals and business owners who take special precautions to remove chloramine from tap water, such as dialysis centers, medical facilities and aquatic pet owners, should continue to take the same precautions during the temporary switch to chlorine. Most methods for removing chloramine from tap water are effective in removing chlorine. Individuals with special health concerns should consult a healthcare provider on the use of tap water.