Yard Goat bats find July 4th fireworks from Kloffenstein’s

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Twelve Independence Days ago, Hampshire Fisher Cats pitcher Kyle Drabek faced 28 batters from the Colorado Rockies’ Double-A affiliate without allowing a hit. On this Independence Day, New Hampshire Fisher Cats pitcher Adam Kloffenstein also faced batters from the Colorado Rockies’ Double-A affiliate, but this time around the opposing hits came a little quicker.

Hunter Stovall led off the first with a single off Kloffenstein, sparking a five-run first inning that paved the way for a 10-5 victory for the Hartford Yard Goats over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Monday.

Stovall added an RBI double in the fourth and the Yard Goats responded to Zac Cook’s solo home run in the bottom of the fourth with two more runs in the sixth.

Tyler Schwecke doubled home Cam Eden to give New Hampshire another run in the bottom of the sixth and he’d add a three-run home run in the eighth, but New Hampshire couldn’t make up the gap as Hartford added more runs in the eighth and ninth.

Schwecke was the only Fisher Cat with multiple hits, as the Fisher Cats’ bats couldn’t make up for Kloffenstein’s implosion.

The Fisher Cats’ starter is now 0-3 on the year, and lasted only four innings on Monday, giving up six runs off seven hits, walking two and striking out two in the loss.

New Hampshire now has their only Tuesday off-day of the year before a 7:05 p.m. start on Wednesday.