LISTEN: Yang’s closing remarks at youth town hall on climate and energy

CONCORD, NH — Closing remarks by Andrew Yang during Wednesday’s NH Youth Climate and Clean Energy Town Hall touched on his “why” — he’s running for president to make sure the world is a better place for future generations. Yang was aong several presidential candidates who showed up to present their climate change action and clean energy priorities to the youthful crowd.

Candidates also participated in a moderated question-and-answer session led by New Hampshire graduate, undergraduate, and high school students engaged in climate research, clean energy, and environmental studies around the world.

Below are Andrew Yang’s closing remarks and also a slideshow from the daylong event. We’ll have more posts from this town hall coming soon.

Scenes from the NH Youth Climate and Clean Energy Town Hall

Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH

Images/Stacy Harrison

