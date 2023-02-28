YAM! Concord Area Youth Art Month is happening now through April 12

What does art in our schools look like and who are the artists leading the vision?



The 2023 Concord School District Youth Art Month Show is happening now at Kimball Jenkins, through April 12. The opening reception will take place March 9 from 5-6:30 p.m. and will feature live music from local high school bands, light food and fare and hundreds of works of art by Concord youth and young adults. It is free to attend the exhibition and reception.

As an added treat, Concord art teachers will share space with their students by spotlighting their own artwork in the Jill C. Wilson Gallery.



The art pieces at Kimball Jenkins will illuminate the way in which art serves to develop critical thinking skills and deeper understanding of the world. The exhibited works show how students wrestle with challenges of technique, material, self-expression and canon. A national month of celebration, Youth Arts Month, showcases the richness of skills and competencies learned through theater, dance, media, music, visual arts, and creative writing. Students learn through the arts some of the skills that are most often requested by employers, including creativity, innovation, critical thinking, problem-solving, communication and collaboration.



After the reception, the Concord Historical Society will host a talk from 7-8 p.m. on Artists of Concord, Past, Present, Future. This program will begin with NH artist Richard Haynes talking about the late Mel Bolden and sharing images of his work. Concord artist Pam Tarbell will share her work and stories of over 50 years of making art happen in Concord.

Finally, the evening will conclude with a look to the future, as students from Concord High School share their work and talk about Concord as a place that nurtures young talent.



Kimball Jenkins is a nonprofit community cultural center amplifying diverse perspectives and traditionally marginalized voices through the arts and history. Celebrating its 40th anniversary, Kimball Jenkins’ mission is to cultivate creativity, make arts education accessible, and honor historic preservation. Kimball Jenkins offers year round educational programming and community events on a historic estate in downtown Concord, NH.