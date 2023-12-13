Write-in Biden team reminds voters about absentee ballots

CONCORD, N.H. – Following the New Hampshire Secretary of State making absentee ballots available for the 2024 Presidential Primary, the Write-In Biden effort encourages absentee voters to write-in Joe Biden on their absentee ballots.

“Absentee voters need to know not only that they can easily write-in Joe Biden on their ballot, but also how important it is for the future of our democracy that they do so,” said Representative Angela Brennan, who sits on the NH House Election Law committee. “I encourage all New Hampshire voters – whether they vote absentee or at their local polling location on January 23 – to familiarize themselves with the sample ballot released today and how simple it is to fill in the bubble at the bottom of the ballot and write in their preferred candidate for President.”

Any voter who will be absent from their town or unable to vote on election day for reasons such as work travel, caregiving, illness, or religious observation can request an absentee ballot from their town or city clerk, following instructions here. Voters can write-in a candidate on the absentee ballot just like the regular ballot.

Voters can also view the sample ballot here. In order to write-in a candidate who is not on the ballot (i.e. Joe Biden), voters simply fill in the small oval next to the words “write-in” at the bottom of the list of candidates and write the candidate’s name next to the printed words “write-in” and return their ballot.