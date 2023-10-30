“Write-in Biden” group launched

CONCORD, N.H. Today, more than 100 grassroots leaders and volunteers from across New Hampshire are launching “Write-In Biden,” a statewide effort to encourage New Hampshire voters to commit to writing in Joe Biden during the 2024 NH Presidential Primary this winter.

Write-In Biden will make clear the importance of voting for Joe Biden in the NH Presidential Primary to defend freedom and democracy, and stand up to Donald Trump and MAGA extremists. The group is focused on grassroots organizing and getting the word out to Democratic and Undeclared primary voters about the importance of writing in Joe Biden in the primary this winter.

“New Hampshire will once again have the first-in-the-nation primary this winter,” said Kathy Sullivan, former NH Democratic Party Chair. “Writing in Joe Biden for President on the primary ballot is how New Hampshire voters can show the world our commitment to freedom, to standing up to the MAGA extremists, to keeping us safe and strong around the world, and to building an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top.”

“The 2024 elections are the most consequential of our lifetimes, with the fate of our democracy hanging in the balance,” said Senator and NH Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy. “Standing up for our freedoms is much more important than party politics, and that’s why voters from every corner of the state are committing to write-in Joe Biden for President in the primary this winter.”

“President Biden has shattered years of congressional gridlock,” said Representative and NH House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm. “He’s passed a game-changing Infrastructure law, a critical investment in American competitiveness in the CHIPS semiconductor act which is sparking new economic growth in New Hampshire, and the Inflation Reduction Act which has already begun to cut prices for consumers while also taking the biggest steps in history to combat climate change. I hope voters will join me in committing to support the President in New Hampshire at www.writeinbiden.com”

“A once principled party of which I have worked with in the past is now an extreme group of Republicans. We’ve seen extreme Republicans in Washington and Concord try to turn back the clock on the progress that we have made over many decades. We will not let that happen,” said Hon. Jackie Weatherspoon of Exeter. “I’m committed to writing in Joe Biden during the 2024 New Hampshire Presidential Primary to defend reproductive freedom, combat hate and extremism, and restore decency and integrity in our nation.”

“Granite Staters – and young voters like me – are fired up and ready to fight for our values and our future,” said Hon. Manny Espitia, Nashua. “In 2024, that starts with writing in Joe Biden on the New Hampshire Presidential Primary ballot. Day in and day out, Joe Biden is focused on tackling the climate crisis, reducing the incredible burden of student debt, and combating gun violence.”

Voters looking to learn more and join the effort can visit: www.WriteInBiden.com

The Grassroots Committee Members Include:

Sen. Donna Soucy, Manchester

Sen. Becky Whitley, Concord

Sen. Cindy Rosenwald, Nashua

Sen. David Watters, Dover

Sen. Debora Altschiller, Stratham

Sen. Donovan Fenton, Keene

Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, Manchester

Sen. Rebecca Perkins Kwowka, Portsmouth

Sen. Shannon Chandley, Amherst

Sen. Sue Prentiss, Lebanon

Rep. Matt Wilhelm, Manchester

Rep. Alexis Simpson, Exeter

Rep. Amanda Bouldin, Manchester

Rep. Angela Brennan, Bow

Rep. Brian Sullivan, Grantham

Rep. Cam Kenney, Durham

Rep. Chris Muns, Hampton

Rep. Chuck Grassie, Rochester

Rep. David Huot, Laconia

Rep. Dick Ames, Jaffrey

Rep. Don Bouchard, Manchester

Rep. Jaci Grote, Rye

Rep. Joan Hamblet, Portsmouth

Rep. John Cloutier, Claremont

Rep. Laura Telerski, Nashua

Rep. Lucy Weber, Walpole

Rep. Luz Bay, Dover

Rep. Marjorie Smith, Durham

Rep. Mary Hakken-Phillips, Hanover

Rep. Mary Heath, Manchester

Rep. Mary Jane Wallner, Concord

Rep. Molly Howard, Hancock

Rep. Nancy Murphy, Merrimack

Rep. Patty Cornell, Manchester

Rep. Rebecca McWilliams, Concord

Rep. Rosemarie Rung, Merrimack

Rep. Sue Almy, Lebanon

Rep. Tim Horrigan, Durham

Rep. Wendy Thomas, Merrimack

Rev. Renee Rouse, Northwood

Councilor Cinde Warmington, Concord

Mayor Joyce Craig, Manchester

Hon. Alice Chamberlin, Warner

Hon. Bette Lasky, Nashua

Hon. Burt Cohen, New Castle

Hon. Carol Shea Porter, Rochester

Hon. Caroletta Alicea, Boscawen

Hon. Colin Van Ostern, Concord

Hon. Dudley Dudley, Durham

Hon. Ed Butler, Hart’s Location

Hon. Harvey Keye, Nashua

Hon. Jackie Weatherspoon, Exeter

Hon. Jackie Cilley, Barrington

Hon. Jim Demers, Concord

Hon. Jon Morgan, Brentwood

Hon. Manny Espitia, Nashua

Hon. Martha Fuller Clark, Portsmouth

Hon. Mo Baxley, Laconia

Hon. Molly Kelly, Harrisville

Hon. Paul Hodes, Concord

Hon. Peter Burling, Cornish

Hon. Ricia McMahon, Sutton

Hon. Steve Marchand, North Hampton

Hon. Sue Ford, Easton

Hon. Sylvia Larsen, Concord

Hon. Terie Norelli, Portsmouth

Hon. Tom Sherman, Hampton

Alan Raff, Manchester

Alejandro Urrutia, Hudson

Alfrieda Englund, Munsonville

Ann Garland, Lebanon

Bob Englund, Munsonville

Bobby Bagley, Nashua

Carl DeMatteo, Keene

Carol Perry, Strafford

Carolyn Mahoney, Bedford

Dan Guild, Salem

Dayton Duncan, Rindge

Deb Nelson, Hanover

Debby Butler, Concord

Dick Bouley, Concord

Edward Combes, Londonderry

Dwight Davis, Newfields

Gary Hirshberg, Holderness

Gene Porter, Rochester

Gerri King, Concord

Glenn Brackett, Concord

Gloria Timmons, Nashua

Jean Hoffman, Sullivan

JerriAnne Boggis, Portsmouth

Jill Brewer, Franconia

Jim Callahan, Hancock

Joan Jacobs, Portsmouth

JoAnn Fenton, Keene

Joanna Kelly, Portsmouth

Joanne St John, Nashua

Joe Keefe, Rye

John Broderick, Manchester

John Rist, Manchester

John MacNeil, Bedford

John Hoffman, Sullivan

Jon Bresler, Concord

June Trisciani, Manchester

Kathy Sullivan, Manchester

Ken Burns, Walpole

Kevin Fleming, Exeter

Larry Drake, Portsmouth

Liz Wester, Manchester

Michael Atkins, Peterborough

Mike Vlacich, Concord

Mohammad Saleh, Keene

Monica Ciolfi, Concord

Rich Sigel, Manchester

Rob Werner, Concord

Robert Laflamme, Moultonborough

Russell Weatherspoon, Exeter

Susan Mayer, Lee

Tanisha Johnson, Portsmouth

Theo Groh, Francestown

Tom Maher, New Castle

Walter King, Dover