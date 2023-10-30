“Write-in Biden” group launched

CONCORD, N.H. Today, more than 100 grassroots leaders and volunteers from across New Hampshire are launching “Write-In Biden,” a statewide effort to encourage New Hampshire voters to commit to writing in Joe Biden during the 2024 NH Presidential Primary this winter.
Write-In Biden will make clear the importance of voting for Joe Biden in the NH Presidential Primary to defend freedom and democracy, and stand up to Donald Trump and MAGA extremists. The group is focused on grassroots organizing and getting the word out to Democratic and Undeclared primary voters about the importance of writing in Joe Biden in the primary this winter.
“New Hampshire will once again have the first-in-the-nation primary this winter,” said Kathy Sullivan, former NH Democratic Party Chair. “Writing in Joe Biden for President on the primary ballot is how New Hampshire voters can show the world our commitment to freedom, to standing up to the MAGA extremists, to keeping us safe and strong around the world, and to building an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top.”
“The 2024 elections are the most consequential of our lifetimes, with the fate of our democracy hanging in the balance,” said Senator and NH Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy. “Standing up for our freedoms is much more important than party politics, and that’s why voters from every corner of the state are committing to write-in Joe Biden for President in the primary this winter.”
“President Biden has shattered years of congressional gridlock,” said Representative and NH House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm. “He’s passed a game-changing Infrastructure law, a critical investment in American competitiveness in the CHIPS semiconductor act which is sparking new economic growth in New Hampshire, and the Inflation Reduction Act which has already begun to cut prices for consumers while also taking the biggest steps in history to combat climate change. I hope voters will join me in committing to support the President in New Hampshire at www.writeinbiden.com”
“A once principled party of which I have worked with in the past is now an extreme group of Republicans. We’ve seen extreme Republicans in Washington and Concord try to turn back the clock on the progress that we have made over many decades. We will not let that happen,” said Hon. Jackie Weatherspoon of Exeter. “I’m committed to writing in Joe Biden during the 2024 New Hampshire Presidential Primary to defend reproductive freedom, combat hate and extremism, and restore decency and integrity in our nation.”
“Granite Staters – and young voters like me – are fired up and ready to fight for our values and our future,” said Hon. Manny Espitia, Nashua. “In 2024, that starts with writing in Joe Biden on the New Hampshire Presidential Primary ballot. Day in and day out, Joe Biden is focused on tackling the climate crisis, reducing the incredible burden of student debt, and combating gun violence.”
Voters looking to learn more and join the effort can visit: www.WriteInBiden.com
The Grassroots Committee Members Include:
Sen. Donna Soucy, Manchester
Sen. Becky Whitley, Concord
Sen. Cindy Rosenwald, Nashua
Sen. David Watters, Dover
Sen. Debora Altschiller, Stratham
Sen. Donovan Fenton, Keene
Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, Manchester
Sen. Rebecca Perkins Kwowka, Portsmouth
Sen. Shannon Chandley, Amherst
Sen. Sue Prentiss, Lebanon
Rep. Matt Wilhelm, Manchester
Rep. Alexis Simpson, Exeter
Rep. Amanda Bouldin, Manchester
Rep. Angela Brennan, Bow
Rep. Brian Sullivan, Grantham
Rep. Cam Kenney, Durham
Rep. Chris Muns, Hampton
Rep. Chuck Grassie, Rochester
Rep. David Huot, Laconia
Rep. Dick Ames, Jaffrey
Rep. Don Bouchard, Manchester
Rep. Jaci Grote, Rye
Rep. Joan Hamblet, Portsmouth
Rep. John Cloutier, Claremont
Rep. Laura Telerski, Nashua
Rep. Lucy Weber, Walpole
Rep. Luz Bay, Dover
Rep. Marjorie Smith, Durham
Rep. Mary Hakken-Phillips, Hanover
Rep. Mary Heath, Manchester
Rep. Mary Jane Wallner, Concord
Rep. Molly Howard, Hancock
Rep. Nancy Murphy, Merrimack
Rep. Patty Cornell, Manchester
Rep. Rebecca McWilliams, Concord
Rep. Rosemarie Rung, Merrimack
Rep. Sue Almy, Lebanon
Rep. Tim Horrigan, Durham
Rep. Wendy Thomas, Merrimack
Rev. Renee Rouse, Northwood
Councilor Cinde Warmington, Concord
Mayor Joyce Craig, Manchester
Hon. Alice Chamberlin, Warner
Hon. Bette Lasky, Nashua
Hon. Burt Cohen, New Castle
Hon. Carol Shea Porter, Rochester
Hon. Caroletta Alicea, Boscawen
Hon. Colin Van Ostern, Concord
Hon. Dudley Dudley, Durham
Hon. Ed Butler, Hart’s Location
Hon. Harvey Keye, Nashua
Hon. Jackie Weatherspoon, Exeter
Hon. Jackie Cilley, Barrington
Hon. Jim Demers, Concord
Hon. Jon Morgan, Brentwood
Hon. Manny Espitia, Nashua
Hon. Martha Fuller Clark, Portsmouth
Hon. Mo Baxley, Laconia
Hon. Molly Kelly, Harrisville
Hon. Paul Hodes, Concord
Hon. Peter Burling, Cornish
Hon. Ricia McMahon, Sutton
Hon. Steve Marchand, North Hampton
Hon. Sue Ford, Easton
Hon. Sylvia Larsen, Concord
Hon. Terie Norelli, Portsmouth
Hon. Tom Sherman, Hampton
Alan Raff, Manchester
Alejandro Urrutia, Hudson
Alfrieda Englund, Munsonville
Ann Garland, Lebanon
Bob Englund, Munsonville
Bobby Bagley, Nashua
Carl DeMatteo, Keene
Carol Perry, Strafford
Carolyn Mahoney, Bedford
Dan Guild, Salem
Dayton Duncan, Rindge
Deb Nelson, Hanover
Debby Butler, Concord
Dick Bouley, Concord
Edward Combes, Londonderry
Dwight Davis, Newfields
Gary Hirshberg, Holderness
Gene Porter, Rochester
Gerri King, Concord
Glenn Brackett, Concord
Gloria Timmons, Nashua
Jean Hoffman, Sullivan
JerriAnne Boggis, Portsmouth
Jill Brewer, Franconia
Jim Callahan, Hancock
Joan Jacobs, Portsmouth
JoAnn Fenton, Keene
Joanna Kelly, Portsmouth
Joanne St John, Nashua
Joe Keefe, Rye
John Broderick, Manchester
John Rist, Manchester
John MacNeil, Bedford
John Hoffman, Sullivan
Jon Bresler, Concord
June Trisciani, Manchester
Kathy Sullivan, Manchester
Ken Burns, Walpole
Kevin Fleming, Exeter
Larry Drake, Portsmouth
Liz Wester, Manchester
Michael Atkins, Peterborough
Mike Vlacich, Concord
Mohammad Saleh, Keene
Monica Ciolfi, Concord
Rich Sigel, Manchester
Rob Werner, Concord
Robert Laflamme, Moultonborough
Russell Weatherspoon, Exeter
Susan Mayer, Lee
Tanisha Johnson, Portsmouth
Theo Groh, Francestown
Tom Maher, New Castle
Walter King, Dover