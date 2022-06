Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Center for New Americans and Uplift are hosting a celebration of World Refugee Day on Saturday, June 25 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

The event will be held at the YWCA on Concord Street across from the Victory Garage and will feature speakers, musical performers and food.

The event is free, anyone interested can RSVP by clicking here.