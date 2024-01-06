Workshop covers tax tips for artists, freelancers, and creative businesses

MANCHESTER, NH – Join Queerlective on February 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. for a workshop, Taxes for Artists, Freelancers, and Creative Businesses, hosted by Hannah Cole, founder of Sunlight Tax.

If you are you an artist, freelancer, or creative entrepreneur with burning questions about taxes, this workshop is for you. Wondering what deductions you can claim, whether to bring receipts to your accountant or if your artistic pursuits qualify as a business? This is your opportunity to demystify the world of taxes specifically tailored for artists.

Cole, a seasoned artist with an impressive exhibition history and a financial columnist for the art blog Hyperallergic, understands the unique financial challenges faced by freelancers and creative businesses. In this comprehensive two-hour session, you’ll gain valuable insights into key tax concepts and arts-specific tax concerns, all in an accessible, jargon-free format.

Here’s what you’ll learn:

The basic tax equation

Self-employment issues

Quarterly tax payments for freelancers

Understanding the Schedule C

Dealing with audit concerns for creatives

Tips for excellent record-keeping

Running your creative enterprise as a business

Special requirements for expenses like meals and home studio deductions

Don’t miss this chance to empower yourself with the knowledge you need to navigate the world of taxes as an artist or freelancer. Plus, engage in a live question-and-answer session with Cole to get personalized insights.

Registration: The workshop is FREE with a suggested donation of $15. Simply sign up and secure your spot for this valuable session

Register Here: bit.ly/taxes4artists

To learn more about Queerlective and their work to support local marginalized communities through art visit www.queerlective.com or follow us on Instagram at @Queer_lective.

To learn more about Hannah and her work, you can contact her at hannah@sunlighttax.com or visit www.sunlighttax.com. You can also follow @sunlighttax on Instagram for updates.

Empower yourself financially, and don’t let tax questions hold back your creative journey. Join us on February 8th and gain the confidence you need to thrive as an artist, freelancer, or creative entrepreneur.