Working together to feed those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic

BEDFORD, NH – Great NH Restaurants, comprised of T-BONES, CJ’s Great West Grill, and Copper Door, is finding ways to put employees back to work while helping their local communities. Recently they’ve been helping to provide meals to low-income residents of Manchester. Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation contributed $50,000 to Families in Transition-New Horizons (FITNH) to sponsor its Relief Meal Delivery Project.

Great NH Restaurants’ catering brand, T-BONES Meats, Sweets & Catering, is providing more than 1,200 meals to those in need in Manchester including New Horizons, Varney Street Apartments, The Family Place and Resource Center, Men’s Transitional Living Program and Women’s Transitional Living Program. As a result, at least eight employees have been back to work helping others and hundreds in the community will have warm, high-quality meals. A big win for all involved.

“Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare Foundation shares many of our culture’s core values here at Great NH Restaurants. When they reached out to Families in Transition – New Horizons with this opportunity, we quickly put a plan in place for another great community project,” says Tom Boucher, CEO of Great NH Restaurants.

Another opportunity to serve the community came from partnering with Tito’s Handmade Vodka’s new “Tito’s Feed Our Friends Program,” where local restaurants partnered with community members, local heroes, and those in need to provide hot meals that were sponsored by the program. This week, CJ’s Great West Grill offered meals to the Manchester Police Department Officers as a thank you for their endless and much-appreciated work in the Queen City. Thanks to Tito’s Handmade Vodka, this program helps keep restaurants busy, employees in their jobs, and gives the chance to say thank you to members of the community.

Dozens of restaurants throughout the state have stepped up to assist, feed, support, and show genuine hospitality during this incredibly difficult time in the restaurant industry.

“Through acts of kindness, partnerships, and from the smallest to the biggest heartfelt gestures, it’s another clear example of how the hospitality industry has tremendous positive impact on our community and state. Not only because we enjoy serving those who have helped serve us, but because giving back is in our hearts and minds and it’s at the very core of hospitality,” said Chef Nicole Barreira Director of Marketing and Menu Development for Great NH Restaurants.

Great NH Restaurants is the parent company of five T-BONES Great American Eatery locations: Bedford, Salem, Hudson, Derry and Laconia, Cactus Jack’s in Laconia, CJ’s Great West Grill in Manchester, two Copper Door Restaurants in Bedford, and Salem, and T-BONES Meats, Sweets and Catering in Manchester. For more information, visit greatnhrestuarants.com.