Nov. 17 workforce expansion summit in the spotlight during National Apprenticeship Week

CONCORD, NH – ApprenticeshipNH, a workforce program of the Community College System of New Hampshire (CCSNH), is celebrating National Apprenticeship Week November 13 through 19.

Registered Apprenticeships are a proven solution for businesses with workforce shortages to hire and retain workers while acting as an opportunity for career seekers to earn immediate employment, steadily increase wages and develop new skills in high-demand fields. The program focuses on opportunities within the advanced manufacturing, automotive technology, biomedical technology, business and finance, construction and infrastructure, education and childcare, healthcare, hospitality and information technology, transportation and logistics sectors.

The week will be highlighted by events and programming focused on strengthening New Hampshire’s workforce by providing opportunities to employers and career seekers alike. The week will include information sessions for youth apprenticeship programs, events to celebrate educator and bio fabrication programs and will culminate with the first-ever full-day ApprenticeshipNH Summit on November 17.

“We are excited to celebrate National Apprenticeship Week to place a spotlight on Registered Apprenticeship programs,” said Anne Banks, Apprenticeship programs manager at CCSNH. “Throughout the week, we will host and support events that offer unique opportunities for employers, career seekers, community organizations, and state agencies to learn how ApprenticeshipNH is expanding across the state through new programs and initiatives to assist in keeping New Hampshire’s workforce robust.”

ApprenticeshipNH, in partnership with the Federal Office of Apprenticeship in Concord, addresses workforce needs throughout the state by helping employers create a pipeline of skilled workers through combined classroom instruction and on-the-job training in an “earn-while-you-learn” model. With funding from federal grants, ApprenticeshipNH develops partnerships between NH’s seven community colleges and local employers within key sectors of the state’s economy while also providing support recruiting apprentices for high-demand career opportunities. Over the last year, apprenticeship hubs were established to cater to the diverse needs of the communities across the state through collaborations among industry, community organizations, education, and state agencies to enrich program resources and to promote diversity, inclusivity, equity and accessibility in all programs.

The ApprenticeshipNH Summit on November 17 includes a comprehensive event that will highlight the resources needed to embark on the journey of Registered Apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs for high schoolers and adults. Attendees will learn from experts, explore career opportunities, participate in interactive workshops, network to form partnerships and learn about best practices in establishing Registered Apprenticeship programs. The day-long event will include Champion Recognitions that will highlight prominent businesses and individuals who have demonstrated leadership in supporting and implementing Registered Apprenticeship programs for recruitment and workforce initiatives.

Since ApprenticeshipNH launched in 2017, the program has been widely successful and impactful for employers and career seekers alike. ApprenticeshipNH has expanded programs in most industries helping build 100 apprenticeship programs and supporting 1,300 apprentices with scholarships and support service funds to help reduce barriers to apprenticeship programs.

For a full schedule of events for the ApprenticeshipNH Summit, click here.