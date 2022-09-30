Work by artist Suzanne Young featured at Creative Framing Solutions throughout October

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – New Hampshire Art Association’s Suzanne Young will be the featured artist at Creative Framing Solutions during the month of October.

A graduate of the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, Young’s career as a painter spans decades of notable work.

Plein-air pieces span coastal Maine to sunny Florida to the deserts of New Mexico. Her current, abstract work, both bold and playful, evokes the shapes and movement of trees and plant life.

“Trees do talk to each other,” Young said. “They are like characters in a play. Fun! So, I paint playing with colors and textures.”

One testimonial stated, “In Young’s work we see her first impressions of places and things. She captures the moment with vitality, the brush strokes evocative and compelling.”

GO & DO

Where: 410 Chestnut Street, Manchester, NH, and online at www.nhartassociation.org

Phone: 603-320-5988

When: Oct. 1 through Oct. 30.

Hours: Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Opening reception is Oct. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m.