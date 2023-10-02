Miss NH USA to speak as advocate for sexual assault victims at Oct. 23 mental health forum

MANCHESTER, NH – Britney Lane, Miss New Hampshire USA 2023, will be the featured presenter at The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester’s annual benefit event on Monday, October 23.

Lane will share how a past personal experience transformed her passion for supporting survivor-led policy changes for victims of sexual violence. She has used her platform on pageant stages across the country to spread her message about sexual assault prevention and education.

Lane is a child and adolescent social worker at The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester. Through her healing journey, Lane has learned that she couldn’t change what happened to her. However, she could use her voice and passion to help change the system so other women would not have to endure what she did. Lane helped pass the Sexual Assault Bill of Rights in Rhode Island as well as the United Nations Resolution Bill. Both bills provide survivors of sexual violence with services, rights, and access to justice.

The 24th Annual Benefit for Mental Health will be held at The Derryfield Country Club at 5 p.m. Proceeds from the annual benefit help to support underfunded programs and services offered by The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester for children and adults. For more information or to purchase a ticket to attend the benefit click here.