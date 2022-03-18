Women’s History Month: Words of Wisdom

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg “Great Americans” Medal Posthumous Presentation

The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, recognized for her groundbreaking commitment to gender equity and human rights, will posthumously receive the National Museum of American History’s signature honor, the “Great Americans” medal. Her children, Jane C. Ginsburg and James S. Ginsburg will accept the medal on their mother’s behalf. A significant selection of artifacts representing the justice’s Supreme Court career will be donated by her family during the virtual ceremony.

Film: “The Life and Times of Frida Kahlo”

Wednesday, March 23, 4 p.m., Dana 1D

Frida Kahlo is part of popular culture, on tee-shirts and tote bags. What does this image miss about her pioneering life and art? And how does thinking about the reality and image of Frida Kahlo through her art help us see something important about differences among her potential multilingual audiences?

This event is co-hosted by Prof. Ines Vano Garcia (Modern Languages), Laura Shea ( Art History) and the Center for Intercultural Learning and Inclusion

Film: “Slaying the Dragon”/ ” Slaying the Dragon, Reloaded”

Wednesday, March 30, 4 p.m., Dana 1D

These short films consider media stereotypes of Asian and Asian American women form the silent era to today’s visual media-from blockbuster films and network television to Asian American Cinema and YouTube to explore what’s changed, what’s been recycled and what we can hope for in the future.

This event is sponsored by the Diversity & Inclusion Innovation Fund