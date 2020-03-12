Women’s Defense League holding rally on Saturday

CONCORD, N.H. – The Women’s Defense League of New Hampshire will hold their sixth annual Second Amendment Rally at the State House in Concord on Saturday, March 14 from noon to 2 p.m.

Topics discussed at the rally will range from political efforts by former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg opposing the rights of gun owners to legislation currently pending in Concord that organizers say could end gun ranges, make gun safety training impossible, and end gun shows among other topics.

Beyond the rally, the Women’s Defense League provides firearms training specifically geared toward women.

For more information on the firearms training for women and other information about the Women’s Defense League is available at their website.