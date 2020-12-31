Woman whose body was found at Youngsville baseball field identified, cause of death still pending

CONCORD, NH – Authorities have identified the body of a woman found Wednesday morning at Youngsville baseball field.

as Cynthia Halloran, 69, of Manchester.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, Manchester Police responded to a 911 call reporting that a body had been found behind one of the fields in the Youngsville baseball complex near the parking lot for the Rockingham Rail Trail.

Following an autopsy this morning by New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval, the cause and manner of Ms. Halloran’s death are pending further investigation and test results.

Manchester Police are actively investigating this death, and are tracing Ms. Halloran’s whereabouts between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. Anyone with any information on this matter is encouraged to contact detectives of the Manchester Police Department at (603) 668-8711.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available, while protecting the integrity of the investigation.