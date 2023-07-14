Woman who jumped into river evading sheriffs is alive, under arrest

MANCHESTER, NH – A woman who was the subject of a two-day search of the Merrimack River and surrounding area after she allegedly jumped into the water to elude deputies is under arrest, after the sheriff’s office received a tip she was alive and at a West Side residence.

Elise Poirier, 27, was arrested Friday morning by Hillsborough County deputies at an apartment building on the city’s West Side. Assisting in the arrest were Manchester police and NH Probation and Parole officers.

Poirier was wanted on charges of fentanyl possession and falsifying physical evidence, and for failing to appear in Rockingham County Superior Court on charges of possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine.

On the night of June 29, as deputies moved in to arrest her, Poirier allegedly jumped into the Merrimack River in the area of a homeless encampment behind The Foundry restaurant. Deputies lost sight of her as the current swept her along. At the time, the river’s was higher and its current faster than usual because of recent heavy rains.

Manchester and New Hampshire State police and Hillsborough County deputy sheriffs searched both sides of the river and boats were launched by the fire department in an effort to find her.

The search was called off about two hours later due to darkness and dangerous conditions of the river

Fish and Game took over the rescue effort the next day because it has the authority over searches in woods and on waterways.

Conservation officers arrived with boats and a side-scan sonar in an effort to locate Poirier but, unable to locate her, the search ended later that night,

Days later, deputies said they received credible information that Poirier was alive and hiding out in the Manchester area.

They said a tip from the public led to her being taken into custody Friday morning,