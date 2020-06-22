Woman wanted in kidnapping case arrested, charged as accomplice to kidnapping, robbery

MANCHESTER, NH – A woman wanted in connection with an alleged June 19 kidnapping has been arrested.

On June 21, 2020, at approximately 9:50 p.m. Manchester Police located and arrested Ariel Dupuis, 29.

Dupuis is believed to have assisted Ronald Betances, 37, in kidnapping a Manchester man at knifepoint, driving him around to various locations, before finally taking him to Derry where he was ordered to take off his clothes. He was then tied to a tree and assaulted. The victim was able to free himself and call police. The suspects and victim were known to each other, and this was not a random act.

Betances was arrested on kidnapping and robbery charges on Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was also charged with violation of bail in connection with a previous crime. Betances will be in both Manchester Circuit Court and Hillsborough Superior Court today, June 22, 2020.

Dupuis was charged with criminal liability to kidnapping and criminal liability to robbery. She was released on $2,500 PR bail and is scheduled to be in Hillsborough Superior Court on July 30, 2020.

This case is still under investigation.

All persons identified by Manchester Police in connection to alleged crimes are innocent until proven guilty by due process of the law. Questions or concerns about the content of police news releases should be directed to Manchester Police.