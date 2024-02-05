UPDATE: Woman wanted in connection with Sunday stabbing charged with 1st-degree assault

UPDATE: Manchester Police, with the assistance of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Holly Crawford, 39, of Manchester in connection with a stabbing Sunday afternoon (see police narrative below). Crawford was located on Feb. 5 and charged with first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

MANCHESTER, NH – A city woman is wanted in connection with a stabbing Sunday in which another woman was injured.

On February 4, 2024, at approximately 2 pm Manchester Police responded to the area of 468 Union St for a report of a stabbing.

Arriving officers located a 27-year-old woman suffering from a stab wound to her left side. Her injuries were non-life-threatening and she was taken to the hospital for treatment. Witnesses told police that the victim and another woman were arguing and during the course of that argument, the victim was stabbed.

Through the investigation, police identified the suspect as Holly Crawford, 39, of Manchester. There is currently a warrant issued for Crawford’s arrest, charging her with first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone who has information about Crawford’s whereabouts should call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.