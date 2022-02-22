Woman wanted for allegedly dumping dead pit bull behind motel in trash bag

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are actively looking for Keryn Lynch, 37, who is wanted in connection with the disposal of her deceased dog.

On January 19, 2022, Manchester Police responded to the Fairfield Inn on South Porter Street after someone found a trash bag that appeared to have an animal inside.

The caller told police she had been walking her dog when he became interested in a trash bag on the side of the road behind the hotel. She saw a tail sticking out and called the police. Police opened the bag and found the body of a pit bull.

Police were able to identify the owner as Lynch and through the investigation determined that she had disposed of the dog behind the hotel. Lynch faces a charge of unlawful activities.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident or Lynch’s whereabouts is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.