Woman trapped after car collides with tractor-trailer on Campbell Street

MANCHESTER, NH – An accident on Campbell Street required multiple first-responders to rescue a woman whose car became wedged under a tractor-trailer which was transporting a fork truck.
A passenger of the car was quickly removed but the driver was pinned inside. Fire crews used jaws of life, blocking materials, hydraulic tools, and cutting tools in a attempt to free the woman. They had the the driver of the tractor trailer try to raise the fork truck which gave them some room to work. They called Eastern Towing who came to the scene with a flatbed tow truck and assisted in lifting the fork truck, Crews removed the roof of the vehicle and after 1½ hours the driver was removed.
The driver remained conscious during the extrication but was given pain medication to tolerate the pain. She was transported to the Elliot Hospital trauma center with serious but what appear to be non-lifethreatening injuries.
Investigators working at the scene say that it appears the tractor-trailer was backing across Campbell Street to make a delivery of a pallet of stone to a house. The truck driver was uninjured.
NHSP Troop G and Manchester Police are investigating.
