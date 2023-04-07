Woman rescued from fire on Flint Street

MANCHESTER, NH – A woman was rescued from a home on Flint Street on Thursday.

Manchester Fire and AMR ambulance were dispatched to 38 Flint Street at 1:57 p.m. on Thursday for a reported building fire.

Chief Ryan Cashin reported that first arriving crews could see smoke showing, and they also observed a woman at a first-floor bedroom window.

Crews were unable to gain entry through the front door due to a pile-up of items blocking the entrance. Rescue 1 and Engine 2 entered through a secondary side entrance and were able to rescue a woman from the building. The woman was assisted to a waiting stretcher and was brought away from the building.

The woman was evaluated and appeared to have smoke inhalation. She was treated at the scene and released, according to Chief Ryan Cashin.

The fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters, and smoke was removed from the house.

Flint Street was closed for an extended time while crews remained at the scene. Manchester Police Detectives and the Manchester Fire Marshals Office are investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

Responding units included Engines 2, 3, 5, 9, 11, Trucks 1, 7, Rescue 1, Squad 1, ALS2, PIC1, Car 1, 01, 03, EMS1, K1, K5

Estimated Property Loss: Approximately $75,000

Estimated Property Saved: Approximately $180,000