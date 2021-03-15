Woman rescued after crash leaves one car on top of another

MANCHESTER, NH – No one was seriously injured in a two-car crash that resulted in a spectacular visual –one car in top of the other – and leftaleft one driverrdriver trapped.

The crash happened at Hamel Drive and Campbell Street Sunday. When fire crews arrived they found one vehicle on top of another.

The driver of the vehicle on top was unable to get out and the vehicle was very unstable. Manchester Deputy Fire Chief Matthew Lamothe called for the building collapse unit and Rescue 1 which have special cribbing, jacks, and stabilization tools.

The driver was conscious, breathing and alert speaking to firefighters who were stabilizing the vehicle. AMR medics stood by while Manchester fire personnel worked to safely remove the woman.

After approximately one hour the woman was safely removed from the vehicle. She had what appeared to be minor and non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters remained on the scene as a precaution as tow trucks removed both vehicles.

Manchester Police are investigating the accident.