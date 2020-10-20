Woman reports ‘strong-arm’ robbery at Arms Park

MANCHESTER, NH – On October 17, 2020, at approximately 6:50 p.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of 500 Commercial St. for a report of a strong-arm robbery.

A woman reported that she had been walking through Arms Park when two unknown males approached her and pulled her purse from her neck, causing minor injuries. She said they then threw her to the ground and stole cash before running off. The woman ran to a nearby business for help.

The first suspect is described as male, unknown race, 5-foot-6 – 5-foot-7 inches tall, wearing a black-and-grey sweatsuit. The second suspect was male, dark-skinned, same height, wearing all black.

If you have any information about this incident you are asked call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.