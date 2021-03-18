Woman pulls knife on officers after report of a distraught person on Clay Street

MANCHESTER, NH – On March 17, 2021, at approximately 8 p.m., Manchester Police responded to 1030 Clay St. to check on the welfare of a person in distress. The woman, later identified as Danielle Dubay, 35, became agitated and started to run from police. Officers told her to stop. She abruptly did so, turned to face the officers and pulled out a knife. Officers kept a safe distance and told her to drop the knife. When she would not comply, an officer deployed his taser.

Dubay was charged with criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest. She was scheduled for arraignment on March 18 in Hillsborough Superior Court North.

Below is a Tweet posted by Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg regarding the incident in which he commended Officers Sean Peters and Sean Munnelly for managing a “tense situation.”

Last night Ofc Peters and Ofc Munnelly did outstanding work during a difficult and tense situation. While checking on a person in crisis, the subject produced a knife. Ofcs used less-lethal tools (Taser) to safely take subj into custody pic.twitter.com/zjT0Ph5PIs — Chief Allen Aldenberg (@AldenbergAllen) March 18, 2021