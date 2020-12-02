Woman perishes in Merrimack fire

MERRIMACK, NH — An elderly woman has died after a fire on Harris Avenue Wednesday, according to Merrimack Interim Fire Chief Matthew Duke.

Merrimack firefighters responded to a reported house fire around 5 a.m. and found heavy fire in the front portion of the 2-story home. Fire crews worked to knock down the fire so they could make entry into the home to search for an occupant reportedly still inside. Firefighters were challenged to search the house due to the extraneous content in the house.

Crews located the woman, later identified as Shirley Mae Gordon, 81, in the rear portion of the house, brought her outside and performed CPR at the scene. Duke said firefighters were unable to revive her. An autopsy An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted tomorrow.

A second alarm was struck bringing several towns and cities to the scene of the fire and to Merrimack fire stations for coverage. The fire was brought under control in approximately an hour.

Merrimack Fire, police, and the NH State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

State Fire Marshal Pau J. Parisi wants to remind everyone to maintain working smoke alarms in their homes, keep exits clear of debris, have your heating systems inspected and maintained on an annual basis and keep at least a three to five-foot clearance around any heating appliance from other combustible materials.

If you have any questions about fire safety in your homes, please contact your local fire department or the NH State Fire Marshal’s Office.