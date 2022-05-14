Woman on the run: Police issue warrant in stabbing death at Carpenter Center

Above: Stephanie Beard, wanted for second-degree murder in the stabbing death of John Glennon.

MANCHESTER, NH – Authorities are looking for a woman they believe stabbed a man to death Friday at a downtown housing complex and then stole his car to get away.

Following a day-long investigation by police at the Carpenter Center, an arrest warrant for Stephanie Beard, 34, has been issued charging her with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of John Glennon, 71, who was found dead at about 8 a.m. on May 13.

Police in conjunction with the Attorney General’s office on Saturday released information detailing what they believe happened, that Beard allegedly stabbed Glennon in the head with a knife and then took his silver Subaru Impreza.

She was most recently seen in the Manchester area in the silver Subaru Impreza, heading south on Route 293, police said.

Beard is described as 5-foot-2-inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has the following tattoos: a Sonic the HedgeHog character on her left hand; “Sonic” Elijah on her left hand; a star on her left shoulder; a star on her chest; a heart on her chest; and a Tinker Bell character on her back.

Due to the nature of the crime charged, Beard is considered dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call their local police department or 911.

Anyone with information about John Glennon’s death, or who has had contact with Beard, please call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711 and speak with the detectives’ division.

The charges against Ms. Beard are merely accusations, and Ms. Beard is presumed innocent until and until proven guilty.