Woman missing since 2015 identified in connection with discovery of human remains

MANCHESTER, NH – The identity of a woman who had been missing since 2015 has been released as part of the police investigation of human remains found in a wooded area off Candia Road more than a week ago.

The remains of Nancy Burgess, 51, of Manchester were recovered on April 23, 2021. Police said her death was neither recent nor suspicious.

Chief Allen Aldenberg and the Manchester Police Department on Tuesday expressed their condolences to the Burgess family through a news release of the information.

“Regardless of how much time has passed, missing person’s cases remain open and our detectives continue to investigate,” says Chief Allen Aldenberg. “While this outcome is unfortunate, we are hopeful that this information provides some level of closure for the family.”

The Chief went on to say, “We know this incident caused a lot of concern among members of the community regarding the safety on these trails. While it is important to always take steps for personal safety, we do believe that these recreation areas are safe and should be enjoyed by the public.”

“After six years of not knowing, I hope Nancy Burgess’ family, friends and our community finds some measure of closure. My thoughts are with her family during this difficult time,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “This case is an example of how the Manchester Police Department continues to search for answers for families and community members impacted by tragic incidents such as this.”