Woman injured in CVS parking lot after report of altercation at neighboring Yee Dynasty

MANCHESTER, NH – A woman suffered a gunshot wound in her arm late Saturday night after police say a reported disturbance at a neighboring business erupted around midnight.

On November 13, 2022, at midnight Manchester Police responded to the CVS at 788 South Willow St. for a report of gun shots fired.

Arriving officers located a woman who had been shot in the arm. Her injuries were non-life threatening and she was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Officers also found several shell casings and a car with bullet holes in it.

Police learned that prior to the shooting, there had been an altercation between two people next door at the Yee Dynasty. Afterward, a group was seen arguing in the CVS parking lot and gunshots were heard, according to people at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.