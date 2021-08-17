Woman injured after rock crashes through sunroof while driving on Second Street

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are looking for information about an incident involving youths throwing items off a footbridge on the West Side that resulted in the injury of a motorist.

On August 16, 2021, at approximately 9 p.m., Manchester Police responded to the intersection of Second and Blaine streets for a report of criminal mischief and an assault.

When officers arrived they located a car pulled over with hazard lights on and someone calling out for help. Police spoke with a 26-year-old woman who was bleeding from the head. The woman said she was driving south on Second Street when something fell through her sunroof, hitting her on the head. Officers found a rock in the car, which appeared to be what had hit her. The woman was taken to Catholic Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Just prior to this incident, police had received multiple calls that some kids were throwing items off of the footbridge that goes over Second Street.

Police were unable to find any suspects. This is under investigation and if anyone has any information about this incident you are asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and call Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.