Woman indicted on charges she abandoned newborn in tent in woods

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Alexandra Eckersley, the woman charged with abandoning her newborn infant in a tent in woods last month in freezing temperatures, has been indicted on felony and misdemeanor charges.

Eckersley, 26, who was homeless, was indicted Thursday on two counts of second-degree assault and one charge each of falsifying physical evidence, a felony, and reckless conduct, a misdemeanor, according to a document filed in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District by the prosecuting attorney.

Assistant County Attorney Shawn P. Sweeney disclosed the indictments in a motion objecting the defense’s request for a probable cause hearing. While a judge had scheduled the hearing, Sweeney said it is not applicable since Eckersley is now under indictment.

Eckersley is also charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor which was not presented to the grand jury, Sweeney said.

The charges stem from Eckersley giving birth about midnight on Dec. 26 to a premature infant. She is accused of abandoning the newborn alone in a tent for about an hour in 18-degree weather.

The state contends she left the baby to seek warmth and request emergency help for herself, fearing she could be at significant risk. She also is accused of misdirecting a rescue team that was trying to find the baby. After about an hour, Eckersley told rescuers where to find the tent and the baby. The infant was found inside the tent on the floor, uncovered and unclothed, suffering from hypothermia and related symptoms, Sweeney said in the filing.

The defense maintains Eckersley was frightened, bleeding, crying, cold and confused after unexpectedly giving birth. She said her tent companion, George Theberge, who abandoned her, told her the infant had no pulse.

Defense attorneys said she did not tell police the tent’s location for fear of Theberge.

“George Theberge told Ms. Eckersley not to tell the police where the camp was. Ms. Eckersley was afraid of George Theberge,” according to the defense’s request for a probable cause hearing. “As soon as Ms. Eckersley realized she was safe in the ambulance, and that George was not coming back, she took the police to the tent.”

Theberge, 45, was located days later and charged with witness tampering, reckless conduct and child endangerment.

Eckersley is the daughter of former Red Sox star Dennis Eckersley and his wife, Nancy.

At the police station, investigators told Eckersley the baby was alive and a boy. She cried and named him Edward Ruth after her grandparents. She thought adoption would be best because she can’t care for him, according to the court record.