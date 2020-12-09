Woman found by outreach team in Victory Park suffering from exposure to the cold

MANCHESTER, NH – A homeless outreach team with members from Manchester Fire, Manchester Mental Health and Manchester Health Department made an unplanned stop at Victory Park Tuesday and found a woman wrapped in blankets suffering from symptoms of exposure to the cold.

The city’s outreach team visits homeless encampments daily checking on the health conditions. While passing by Victory Park on Dec. 8 at about 4 p.m. they noticed what appeared to be a pile of blankets on the ground. Although this was not a planned stop the team pulled over to investigate.

In the middle of the park they found a woman bundled in the blankets with obvious symptoms of cold exposure. Firefighters called for an AMR ambulance and after several minutes of convincing the woman to go to the hospital, she was brought to the ambulance.

The team gathered her belongings and loaded them into the ambulance to take to the hospital so she would have them once treated.

Manchester has had two people die in the last week. A 40-year-old man, identified today as Justin Dexter, 40, was found deceased under the Bridge Street Bridge on Dec. 1. Another man was found dead inside a burning tent in a homeless camp off Willow Street on Dec. 5. According to the State Fire Marshal’s department, next of kin was still being located for the second person, whose identity has not yet been released.

Manchester officials say there are more than 30 camps and more than 300 people who are living unsheltered in Manchester.