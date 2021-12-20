Woman dead after camper fire on High Street

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – A woman is dead after fire erupted in a parked RV on High Street. Her body was found inside the camper.

At approximately 11:25 p.m. on Dec. 19 Engine 11 was dispatched to 45 High St. for fire. The crew arrived to find the large camper-style vehicle parked on the street in front of that address, fully involved in flames. Engine 6 was dispatched to help with water supply as the fire was extinguished.

At that time, fire personnel entered the camper and found several propane tanks that were feeding the fire, and the deceased woman inside.

The Manchester Fire Department, State Fire Marshalls Office and Manchester Police continue to investigate this incident.