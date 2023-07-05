Woman concerned with unleashed dog, gets called a Karen

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division.

For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available.

Excluding any information that could reveal the identity of individuals or organizations, incidents that have been inflicted upon victims will be conveyed with as much accuracy as possible in the hopes that greater awareness about these incidents occurring within Manchester can prevent their reoccurrence to another victim.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

June 22, 1:52 a.m.

A woman arrived on Old English Road to pick up her friend, who had been watching a dog. However, a third person who apparently owned the dog would not let the friend leave or take her things. The third person was described as intoxicated.

It is unclear if the friend was going to leave with the dog or if the third person arrived on the scene or what the woman’s relationship to the dog was or if the third person knew the woman.

Eventually the friend’s property was returned. Additional information was not provided.

June 22, 7:42 a.m.

A woman on Green Street wanted a man removed from her home after the man started yelling at her.

According to the call for service report, the man was angry at the woman because the woman drove his car the previous night and it got towed.

It was indicated that they did not have a relationship.

By the time police arrived, the man had left the scene.

June 23, 6:08 p.m.

Police were informed of a verbal argument between a woman and a man at Cullerot Park on Youville Street.

The woman was very upset with the man not keeping his dogs on a leash. She believed one of the dogs was a pitbull and was concerned for the safety of her daughter, as the dog was jumping all over her.

She said that the man was “aggressive” and he called her a “Karen.”

The man was driving a Ford SUV, but additional information on the vehicle was not provided.

Shortly afterward, the woman said she was leaving the area.

June 24, 12:36 p.m.

A woman called police from Elm Street after her husband allegedly tried to hit her with a car and then pointed a knife at her.

By the time officers arrived on the scene, the man apparently had left the car, which was blocking the entrance to a store on Elm Street.

The woman was unharmed. She said she would provide additional information to police later in the day, but did not.

June 25, 11:00 p.m.

A woman on Cedar Street called police, stating that her 23-year-old daughter was, “flipping out.”

It is not clear why the daughter was doing that, when it started, or how exactly she was doing that.

An hour later, an officer arrived on the scene and ascertained that the woman was intoxicated and was wanted police to parent her child. There was no argument, damaged property, assaults or other crimes committee.

The woman was told that police could not act if no crime or argument had taken place.

June 26, 1:23 p.m.

The manager of a business on Elm Street called police to report a former employee harassing other employees of the business.

A day earlier, the former employee told police that he believed the manager had been drugging him for the last seven months. However, there was no evidence to back up that claim.

Additional information was not provided.

June 27, 3:15 p.m.

A set of trash cans on Bridge Street led to an altercation between a first-floor man and a third-floor woman.

The third-floor woman asked the man not to put garbage cans in front of their building. Eventually, the man began to threaten the woman and her fiancé, saying he would “break her hand.”

The woman said later the man dumped his recyclables onto the back porch. She asked for police assistance due to the threat.

Police were unable to verify the woman’s claims, with the man saying that the woman dumped her trash straight from the third floor onto the building’s driveway.

Additional information was not provided.