Woman chasing man drives van through park, sideswipes tree and leaves door behind

Monday, June 24, 2024 Manchester NH Police Department Civics, Police & Fire 0
Monday, June 24, 2024 Manchester NH Police Department Civics, Police & Fire 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

1000037440
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – On June 21, 2024 at approximately 3:30 PM, Manchester Police officers received a report that a  mini-van passenger side door had been located in Victory Park.

In speaking with witnesses, officers learned that a female was seen driving a mini-van and  chasing a male who was running. The van was seen driving through Victory Park at a high rate  of speed. The driver hit a tree, ripping the sliding door off, and then left the park and headed the  wrong way on Chestnut Street.  

The vehicle was later located on Silver Street and later that evening the driver, identified as Carolina Solares Fraga, 25, of Manchester, turned herself in at Manchester Police headquarters. Fraga was  charged with Reckless Conduct and also found to have an active warrant for Possession of a  Controlled Drug. Fraga was scheduled for arraignment today, June 24, 2024.

 

Subscribe Now and Never Miss Another Thing!

About this Author

Manchester NH Police Department

This press release was issued by Manchester, NH, Police Department.

Email

See all of this author's posts