Woman chasing man drives van through park, sideswipes tree and leaves door behind

MANCHESTER, NH – On June 21, 2024 at approximately 3:30 PM, Manchester Police officers received a report that a mini-van passenger side door had been located in Victory Park.

In speaking with witnesses, officers learned that a female was seen driving a mini-van and chasing a male who was running. The van was seen driving through Victory Park at a high rate of speed. The driver hit a tree, ripping the sliding door off, and then left the park and headed the wrong way on Chestnut Street.

The vehicle was later located on Silver Street and later that evening the driver, identified as Carolina Solares Fraga, 25, of Manchester, turned herself in at Manchester Police headquarters. Fraga was charged with Reckless Conduct and also found to have an active warrant for Possession of a Controlled Drug. Fraga was scheduled for arraignment today, June 24, 2024.