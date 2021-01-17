Woman charged with first-degree assault after stabbing on Cedar Street

MANCHESTER, NH – A city woman faces first-degree assault charged after an assault at the Family Dollar in which a man was injured.

According to a police narrative, on January 17, 2021, at approximately 10:45 a.m., police officers were dispatched to 390 Cedar St. for the report of an assault involving a knife.

Officers located a man with a non-life-threatening laceration to his neck.

Amanda Monplaisir, 34, was identified as the alleged assailant. She was located shortly after the assault at the Family Dollar on Valley Street by Patrol Officers. Montplaisir was taken into custody and charged with first-degree assault.

Police are looking for more information about this incident. You can leave an anonymous tip online via the Manchester Police Crimeline or call 603-624-4040. You may also contact the police department at 603-668-8711.