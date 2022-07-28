Woman charged with first-degree assault after argument in Bronstein Park leads to stabbing

Police at the scene of a stabbing on July 27 at Bronstein Park. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – A city woman was arrested On July 27, 2022, charged with first-degree assault after an argument ended in violence.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday Manchester Police responded to Bronstein Park for a reported assault. 

In speaking with witnesses, police learned that there had been an altercation between two women in the park. As the argument escalated, a group gathered around the pair. One of the women,  later identified as 52-year-old Robin Campbell of Manchester, yelled at the other woman, pulled out a knife, and stabbed her multiple times. During the incident, Campbell also suffered an injury to her forehead. 

The victim was taken to Elliot Hospital to be treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries. 

Campbell was arrested at the scene and charged with first-degree assault and held on preventative detention.  Campbell was arraigned Thursday in Hillsborough Superior Court –North.

 

