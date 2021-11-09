Woman, 59, died of smoke inhalation in Saturday’s Dutton Street fire

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Fire officials have released the identity of the woman who died in Saturday’s Dutton Street fire.

On Monday New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey announced that the sole victim of the three-alarm fire, Kathryn Conn, 59, of Manchester, died of smoke inhalation and the manner of her death was accidental.

The investigation into the origin and cause of the fire is ongoing by members of the NH State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Manchester Fire and Police Departments.

State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey noted the importance of always having working smoke alarms inside and outside of all sleeping areas. When a fire is detected by smoke alarms, occupants only have seconds to escape before being overcome by the effects of smoke.