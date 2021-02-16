Winter Weather Advisory until 7 p.m. Tuesday – mixed bag of precipitation

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.
Tuesday’s Weather
There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7 p.m.
We are expecting every type of precipitation this morning changing to rain before ending around noon. The type of precipitation we observe not only depends on the temperature at the ground level but also aloft. Below is a simple diagram that explains how each type is formed.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL 7 P.M.
WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches, sleet accumulations of around 1/2 of an inch and ice accumulations of around one-quarter of an inch expected.
WHERE…Eastern Hillsborough, Interior Rockingham and Coastal Rockingham Counties.
WHEN…until 7 P.M.
IMPACTS…Isolated power outages possible due to the weighted branches. Travel will be hazardous. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Weather Outlook, Feb. 16 – Feb. 20
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next winter storm Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. Will turn less stormy the middle of next week.
About Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .