Winter Weather Advisory until 7 p.m. Tuesday – mixed bag of precipitation



The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.

Tuesday’s Weather

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7 p.m.

We are expecting every type of precipitation this morning changing to rain before ending around noon. The type of precipitation we observe not only depends on the temperature at the ground level but also aloft. Below is a simple diagram that explains how each type is formed.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL 7 P.M.

WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches, sleet accumulations of around 1/2 of an inch and ice accumulations of around one-quarter of an inch expected.

WHERE…Eastern Hillsborough, Interior Rockingham and Coastal Rockingham Counties.

WHEN…until 7 P.M.

IMPACTS…Isolated power outages possible due to the weighted branches. Travel will be hazardous. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Weather Outlook, Feb. 16 – Feb. 20

Today: Freezing rain & sleet changing to rain before ending by noon. High 35 Winds: N 5-10 mph Tonight: Clearing late Low 19 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph Wednesday: Mostly Sunny High 29 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & frigid Low 6 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Thursday: Snow moving in during the afternoon (1″-2″) High: 29 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Thursday night: Periods of snow (5″-8″) Low: 25 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Friday: Icy mix during the morning, then cloudy & breezy High: 32 Winds: N 15-20 mph Friday night: Partly cloudy Low 18 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Saturday: Some sun and cold High 28 (feel like 18) Winds: NW 10-20 mph Saturday night: Clear and cold Low 13 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching Next winter storm Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. Will turn less stormy the middle of next week.

Frozen Wind Turbine Towers in Texas!!

2.5 million without power across Texas, thanks to some of the coldest weather in over 30 years! Ice storms knocked out nearly half the wind-power generating capacity of Texas as a rare deep freeze across the state locked up turbine towers while driving electricity demand to record levels, the state’s grid operator reported.

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .