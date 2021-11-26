Winter warming station in Manchester needs community support

MANCHESTER, NH – Hope for New Hampshire Recovery and the 1269 Café will collaboratively open an overnight warming station in Manchester beginning December 1. The two organizations are seeking community support to raise $65,000 to fund the operation. As of the Friday after Thanksgiving, the organizations have raised more than $5,000 toward their goal.

“Hope and 1269 Cafe want people to stay alive and be healthy this winter and are stepping up to fill a much-needed service in the community,” said Keith Howard, Executive Director, Hope for NH Recovery. “Living on the street or in a tent in May or August is challenging; but in the winter, fingers, toes and ears are at risk. Frostbite is serious business and hypothermia puts people out of business for good.”

The collaborative effort has been named, ‘Hope for the Winter at The Twelve’ and will be hosted at 1269 Café on Union Street. The two organizations will partner to offer people experiencing homelessness warmth, coffee, and a friendly staff from 11 p.m. through 7 a.m. am each night from December 1 through March 31. The two small local nonprofit agencies are aiming to raise $65,000 to fund staffing to deliver this fatality prevention measure.

“The Families in Transition shelter currently offers 138 beds and has been regularly at or near capacity most nights,” said Mary Chevalier, 1269 Cafe. “In spite of limited resources, we have decided to partner with Hope to ensure that people are not out in the cold this winter and we need the community’s support.”

Donations for Hope for the Winter at The Twelve can be made online through the Hope for NH Recovery website at: https://recoverynh.org/hope-for-the-winter-warming-station/

Checks can also be directed and mailed to:

Hope for New Hampshire Recovery

Attn: Hope for the Winter 1269 Warming Station

293 Wilson Street, Manchester, NH 03103

About Hope for NH Recovery

Hope for New Hampshire Recovery is Manchester’s non-profit recovery center helping people escape the nightmare of addiction. Hope is staffed by a small but dedicated group of addiction coaches who have committed their working lives to Hope’s mission – helping people find a path to recovery.

About 1269 Café

1269 Café is a Christian outreach ministry to the homeless and people on the edge in the city of Manchester, NH. For twelve years 1269 Café has served the community by offering the practical in a safe and welcoming environment.