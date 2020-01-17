Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Saturday into Sunday

MANCHESTER, NH — After last week’s balmy preview of spring, it’s back to January reality here, with some snow on the horizon this weekend, including a serious wind-chill factor.

According to the National Weather Service by Saturday evening, a low-pressure system moving out of the Great Lakes region will spread heavy snow into the area. The heaviest snows will fall Saturday night into Sunday morning as additional low-pressure development occurs in the Gulf of Maine.

Snow will end during the day Sunday.

Heavy snow possible beginning as showers between 4-5 p.m. Saturday, ramping up through the overnight period with total accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible. This weather watch is in effect for portions of central, northern and southern New Hampshire and southwest and western Maine.

And if you can trust the 10-day forecast, we have nothing but sunny skies ahead after that, through next weekend.