Winter sports preview: Trinity High School

Monday, December 12, 2022 Ryan O'Connor High School Sports, Sports 0

Pioneers ice hockey teams, track & field athletes set sights on winter success.

MANCHESTER, NH – The Trinity High School athletics program has a long history of winter sports success that this year’s teams will look to continue when they take to the ice and indoor track this season.

Boys Ice Hockey

Trinity’s Cooper Gaudio during the 2021-’22 playoffs. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

Head Coach:

Mike Connell (16th season)

Top Returning Players:

  • Aidan Palmeter (Senior)
  • Cooper Gaudio (Senior)
  • Tyler Manning (Senior)
  • Tyler Peltek (Senior)
  • Noah Levesque (Senior)
  • Aidan Hurley (Senior)
  • Ben Canny (Senior)
  • Brendan Heppler (Junior)
  • Braedan Lubelcyzk (Junior)
  • Brennan Walsh (Junior)
  • Bobby Kinsella (Junior)

Promising Newcomers:

“We have several freshmen and sophomores that have promising careers ahead of them,” said Connell.

Last Season:

  • 10-8-2
  • Lost in the quarterfinals to Exeter

Expectations for this Season:

“To make the playoffs,” said Connell.

Biggest Challenge:

“Scoring consistently will be the biggest challenge for us,” said Connell.

Greatest Strength:

“Goaltending (Heppler and Lubelcyzk) is our biggest strength,” said Connell.

Next 3 Games:

  • Wednesday, Dec. 14, 4:30 p.m. – Home vs. Pinkerton
  • Saturday, Dec. 17, 5:30 p.m. – Away at Concord
  • Wednesday, Dec. 21, 4:30 p.m. – Home vs. Bedford

Girls Ice Hockey (Trinity/Bishop Brady/Londonderry)

Meghan Schmidt
Sophomore blue liner Meghan Schmidt during the playoffs last season. Photo/Ryan O’Connor

Coaches:

  • Dan Early (Head coach)
  • Kristy Yorston (Assistant coach)

Top Returning Players:

  • Kacey Yorston – Goalie
  • Finley Hollenberg – Forward
  • Meghan Schmidt – Defense
  • Kylie Palmeter – Forward/Defense
  • Madeline Souza – Forward

Promising Newcomers:

  • Grace Orr – Defense
  • Bryana Sanuth – Forward
  • Josie Whitson – Forward
  • Evy Hepler – Forward
  • Alli Pelletier – Forward
  • Ali Verani – Defense

Last Season:

  • 10-8
  • Lost in the quarterfinals to Concord

Expectations for this Season:

“With a veteran core of returning players, joined by the group of outstanding new players, “BLT” will be competitive in D-I girls hockey in New Hampshire,” said Earley.

Next 3 Games:

  • Tuesday, Dec. 13, 8 p.m. – Home vs. Pinkerton
  • Saturday, Dec. 17, 12 p.m. – Away at St. Thomas-Winnacunnet-Dover
  • Tuesday, Dec. 20, 7:20 p.m. – Home vs. Oyster River-Portsmouth

Indoor Track

Head Coach:

Tyler Breckinridge (1st year)

Last Season:

  • Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, competitive indoor track had been cancelled in New Hampshire the last two seasons.

Top Returning Players:

“All athletes participating have not had a chance to compete while in high school due to Covid postponing the past 2 seasons,” said Breckinridge.

Promising Newcomers:

  • Nick Lenti
  • Victoria El-Azeem
  • Olivia Scharr
  • Maxwell Scharr
  • Will Moore
  • Davey Durepo
  • Simone Ali
  • Sam Adeoya

Expectations for this Season:

“My expectations are that the team finds success in the meets we are competing in,” said Breckinridge. “Overall, I hope the team grows as a whole improving their times and distances throughout the season while also, and perhaps more importantly, having fun. Having fun is what high school sports are all about in my opinion.”

Biggest Challenge:

“Finding people to throw shot put,” said Breckinridge.

Greatest Strength:

  • Sprinting and short distances, 3000m, 1500m

Next meet:

  • December 28 at Dartmouth

