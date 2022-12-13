Winter sports preview: Trinity High School

MANCHESTER, NH – The Trinity High School athletics program has a long history of winter sports success that this year’s teams will look to continue when they take to the ice and indoor track this season.

Boys Ice Hockey

Head Coach:

Mike Connell (16th season)

Top Returning Players:

Aidan Palmeter (Senior)

Cooper Gaudio (Senior)

Tyler Manning (Senior)

Tyler Peltek (Senior)

Noah Levesque (Senior)

Aidan Hurley (Senior)

Ben Canny (Senior)

Brendan Heppler (Junior)

Braedan Lubelcyzk (Junior)

Brennan Walsh (Junior)

Bobby Kinsella (Junior)

Promising Newcomers:

“We have several freshmen and sophomores that have promising careers ahead of them,” said Connell.

Last Season:

10-8-2

Lost in the quarterfinals to Exeter

Expectations for this Season:

“To make the playoffs,” said Connell.

Biggest Challenge:

“Scoring consistently will be the biggest challenge for us,” said Connell.

Greatest Strength:

“Goaltending (Heppler and Lubelcyzk) is our biggest strength,” said Connell.

Next 3 Games:

Wednesday, Dec. 14, 4:30 p.m. – Home vs. Pinkerton

Saturday, Dec. 17, 5:30 p.m. – Away at Concord

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 4:30 p.m. – Home vs. Bedford

Girls Ice Hockey (Trinity/Bishop Brady/Londonderry)

Coaches:

Dan Early (Head coach)

Kristy Yorston (Assistant coach)

Top Returning Players:

Kacey Yorston – Goalie

Finley Hollenberg – Forward

Meghan Schmidt – Defense

Kylie Palmeter – Forward/Defense

Madeline Souza – Forward

Promising Newcomers:

Grace Orr – Defense

Bryana Sanuth – Forward

Josie Whitson – Forward

Evy Hepler – Forward

Alli Pelletier – Forward

Ali Verani – Defense

Last Season:

10-8

Lost in the quarterfinals to Concord

Expectations for this Season:

“With a veteran core of returning players, joined by the group of outstanding new players, “BLT” will be competitive in D-I girls hockey in New Hampshire,” said Earley.

Next 3 Games:

Tuesday, Dec. 13, 8 p.m. – Home vs. Pinkerton

Saturday, Dec. 17, 12 p.m. – Away at St. Thomas-Winnacunnet-Dover

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 7:20 p.m. – Home vs. Oyster River-Portsmouth

Indoor Track

Head Coach:

Tyler Breckinridge (1st year)

Last Season:

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, competitive indoor track had been cancelled in New Hampshire the last two seasons.

Top Returning Players:

“All athletes participating have not had a chance to compete while in high school due to Covid postponing the past 2 seasons,” said Breckinridge.

Promising Newcomers:

Nick Lenti

Victoria El-Azeem

Olivia Scharr

Maxwell Scharr

Will Moore

Davey Durepo

Simone Ali

Sam Adeoya

Expectations for this Season:

“My expectations are that the team finds success in the meets we are competing in,” said Breckinridge. “Overall, I hope the team grows as a whole improving their times and distances throughout the season while also, and perhaps more importantly, having fun. Having fun is what high school sports are all about in my opinion.”

Biggest Challenge:

“Finding people to throw shot put,” said Breckinridge.

Greatest Strength: Sprinting and short distances, 3000m, 1500m

Next meet: