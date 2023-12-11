Winter sports previews: Trinity High School

MANCHESTER, N.H. – With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror and Christmas and other seasonal holidays just weeks away, coaches and student athletes at Trinity High School may very well be feeling festive about beginning their holiday sports seasons as well.

Girls Basketball

Head Coach:

Kevin Fraser (3rd season)

Last Season:

“Though we did not make playoffs, we improved from the previous season and were in a lot of games.” – Head Coach Kevin Fraser

Returning Leaders & Standouts:

“I am expecting great leadership from our tri-captains: Mallory Hobauz, who is are only starting upperclassmen, and two sophomores Addie Moniyhan and Bella Santousosso, who were both starters as freshmen.” – Head Coach Kevin Fraser

Promising Newcomers:

Jodi Erilla, Freshman (expected starter)

Summer Culllen, Freshman

Sadie Mungere, Freshman

Taylor Johnson, Freshman

Lily Ferdinand, Freshman

Expectations this Season:

“My expectations this year is to grow as a team on and off the court, just improve game-by-game and learn to play together … I am fortunate to have a great group of girls on my team that just need to believe in themselves as much as I believe in them. I am looking forward to the season to see are improvement throughout.” – Head Coach Kevin Fraser

Potential Challenges:

“(The) challenge we will face is that we are such a young team with players from everywhere that have never played together.” – Head Coach Kevin Fraser

Wresting

Head Coach:

Jarod Mills (first-year coaching Trinity grapplers)

Last Season:

Team didn’t exist

Standout Athlete:

Casey Horne

Expectations this Season:

“At this point, we are at the ground floor of bringing back a program that has not existed in over a decade, if my memory is correct. My expectations are for Trinity wrestlers to learn the sport, get better everyday, and to learn how to compete everyday in practice and contests. Hopefully this season will start to build some excitement at Trinity, which will hopefully translate to more participation and the return full fledged program.” – Head Coach Jarod Mills

Note: Trinity’s does not have a full team this season and is practicing with the Manchester Central High school wrestling team and competing seerately at the same tournaments. Read more in the Trinity’s does not have a full team this season and is practicing with the Manchester Central High school wrestling team and competing seerately at the same tournaments. Read more in the Little Green winter sports preview

Swimming: Longtime Head Coach: Steve VanDerBeken Returning Athletes: Hannah Hodge (Sophomore)

Cassidy Realejo (Junior)

Alayna Dionne (Sophomore) Promising Newcomer: Caitlyn Bishop (Freshman) “In the first meet on Dec. 4, Caitlyn swam the 50 and 100 freestyle events and swam her best times by a wide margin. She was joined by Cassidy, Hannah and Alayna to swim in both the 200 ( 4×50) Relay and the 400 (4×100) freestyle relays. They are working on achieving a Division-II NHIAA State meet qualifying time and looking to compete in the relays events. They have put in some good practice sessions and hope to have some faster times in the upcoming meets.” – Head Coach Steve VanDerBeken Expectations this Season: “The (Trinity) swimmers come with varying backgrounds as some swim year round and others compete (only) for the NHIAA winter season … All these swimmers are a very dedicated group and I enjoy working with them. They all bring a very energetic vibe to practices and meet. I am always very proud of these kids and how they interact and become friends. In all reality that is the big picture sports brings to all of us.” – Head Coach Steve VanDerBeken Additional notes: The (Trinity) swim team started practice on Nov.14 and holds its practices at the Downtown YMCA where it practiced and competed in the 1960s.

The Manchester swim teams had been practicing and competing at Southern New Hampshire University’s aquatic facility for more than 30 years, but SNHU closed the pool in the fall of 2021.

The season culminates with an NHIAA State Championship meet held at UNH in the Swazey Pool on Feb. 10, 2024.