Winter sports previews: Manchester Central

“Last year, our two teams outperformed expectations. The Girl’s team did not have a full team to compete at States but they outperformed all other team’s with similar numbers. The Boy’s Team put in a solid performance and showed a lot of improvement. Last year we had a few boys come out in their Senior year, who learned a lot at ski racing. They showed that with dedication and determination they could make some real progress and learn how to compete against some veteran racers. These Seniors proved it is never too late to try to learn how to race, if you bring the willines we can teach you the way.

“This will be my seventeenth year coaching the Ski Team at Central, it does not seem that long, there have been many great racers who have come through our program and many who still keep in touch that I look forward to catching up with over the years. John Rist will be returning this year to help out and the racers are excited to have him back. This year we have some great racers returning and some new faces to welcome to the team. We have a great incoming Freshman class that includes; Alannah Leclerc, Sophia Sarai, Quinn Turner Elizabeth McBride, Dylan Cutting, Neo Eckman Declan Manning and new racers Sophomore Jonah Therrien and Junior Ismail Ndikuriyo. We are led by our two Seniors Owen Kizack on the Boys Team and Emily Leclerc.

“Owen has shown a great dedication to the sport and has worked hard to strengthen his technical ability. Emily Leclerc is an excellent athlete who leads the Central Tennis team and has developed into an excellent skier as well. I am excited to see them both compete in their Senior Year, they are both ready to create some great memories.

“Some of our returning standout Juniors are also ready to produce great results for the Team. Noah Turner is a Junior who will be competing for the top spot in the running order on the Boy’s Team, and Madelyn Diers has been the Girl’s Team top points score every year she has competed she is coming off a great Season and I am looking forward to seeing her lead the team in points again. Hopefully she will qualify for The Meet of Champions this Year. This year we also have a transfer student competing on the Boy’s Team from Italy, Mattia Riccarddelli, he is a Junior and I am very excited to see how he does this season. Thomas Matineau is ready to bounce back from an injury plagued season last year, we are hoping to get him through this season healthy and help him regain his confidence. Brady Merrow is ready to set up and has the skills he needs to start racing more aggressively.” – Head Coach Ryan Burgess