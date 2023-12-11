Winter sports previews: Manchester Central

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Teams have been selected, practices have begun, and student athletes at Manchester Central High School are ready to begin their respective winter sports seasons. Here’s a glimpse of what to expect from many of the Little Green teams this year:
Girls Ice Hockey (Co-Op with Memorial/West)
Head Coach:
- Cassidy Lavigne (4th season)
Last Season:
“Last year, our team performed well, with it being one of our best years in program history. We had some great wins and were able to put a score on the board every game.” – Head Coach Cassidy Lavigne
Returning athletes:
- Jamie Webster (Memorial)
- Ryleigh McNelly (Memorial)
- Nevaeh Marineau (Central)
Promising Newcomers:
- Rylee Page (West)
“Her knowledge of the game will be key to our team this year.” – Head Coach Cassidy Lavigne
Expectations this Season:
“I am very excited for the season. The past two weeks of practices have been busy getting ready for the season. We have for players that have never touched the ice before and are improving everyday in the last two weeks. Over last weekend, the team went 3-0 in a tournament versus teams in the Lakes Region. They are ready for the season to start!” – Head Coach Cassidy Lavigne
Wrestling
Head Coach:
- Jarod Mills (5th season)
Last Season:
- No state placers
Returning athletes:
- Ian Maguire (Captain)
- Demetrio Cortez (Captain)
- Alan DeLeon (Senior)
- Jayden Lesko (Senior)
- Mike Lafond (Sophomore)
- Desmond Hossfeld (Sophomore)
- Izzy Bachhuber (Sophomore)
Promising newcomers:
- Julian Rentas-Ubeda (Freshman)
- Gannon Williford (Freshman)
- Gibril Djuma (Sophomore)
- JJ Ucello (Sophomore)
- Isaiyah Dupuis (Sophomore)
- Jaysuel Mercado-Badillo (Sophomore)
- Alfredo Rentas-Ubeda (Sophomore)
- Samuel Tuyishime (Junior)
Expectations for this season:
“We are still in rebuilding mode but we have the potential to score more points at the state meet than in the past few years. Numbers are growing, but most of them have limited experience. Fortunately, the newcomers are athletic and are picking things up quickly. If we can stay healthy, we will keep getting better as the season progresses. We will be in a better position to win dual meets this year and hopefully have a bigger impact at the state meet. We have the potential for several wrestlers to place well in Division-I and move on to the Meet of Champions and possibly New Englands.” – Head coach Jarod Mills
Potential challenges:
“The wrestling season is long. As I always tell my wrestlers, ‘It’s a marathon, not a sprint,’ so especially for athletes new to the sport the end of the season should look a lot different than the beginning and it is the end product that matters. We will work hard everyday to get a little bit better and eliminate our mistakes. If we can do that we will have kids winning matches and finish on the podium in February.”
Swimming:
Longtime Head Coach:
- Steve VanDerBeken
Returning Athletes:
- Abby Gowern, Junior (won the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle at the Division I meet as a freshman and sophomore)
- Natalia Ashton, Sophomore
- Alexei Avakov, Senior (won the 100 breaststroke and 50 freestyle as a freshman, sophomore and junior) – Committed to swim for D-I Indiana University
- Noah Eckman, Sophomore
“The team has had one swim meet on Dec. 4 and we were very happy to see the Central swimmerswere back swimming very close to their best times from last year … I expect the Central swimmers will be in the top six or so schools at the D-I NHIAA Championship meet in February.” – Head Coach Steve VanDerBeken
Promising Newcomers:
- Brandon Tobin, Sophomore
- Farris Kruscica, Freshman
“Both proved to be great additions in the Dec. 4 meet.” – Head Coach Steve VanDerBeken
Expectations this Season:
“The Central High (and other city high school) swimmers come with varying backgrounds as some swim year round and others compete (only) for the NHIAA winter season … All these swimmers are a very dedicated group and I enjoy working with them. They all bring a very energetic vibe to practices and meet. I am always very proud of these kids and how they interact and become friends. In all reality that is the big picture sports brings to all of us.” – Head Coach Steve VanDerBeken
Additional notes:
- The Central High swim team started practice on Nov.14 and holds its practices at the Downtown YMCA where it practiced and competed in the 1960s.
- The Manchester swim teams had been practicing and competing at Southern New Hampshire University’s aquatic facility for more than 30 years, but SNHU closed the pool in the fall of 2021.
- The season culminates with an NHIAA State Championship meet held at UNH in the Swazey Pool on Feb. 10, 2024.
Alpine Skiing:
Head Coach:
- Ryan Burgess
“Last year, our two teams outperformed expectations. The Girl’s team did not have a full team to compete at States but they outperformed all other team’s with similar numbers. The Boy’s Team put in a solid performance and showed a lot of improvement. Last year we had a few boys come out in their Senior year, who learned a lot at ski racing. They showed that with dedication and determination they could make some real progress and learn how to compete against some veteran racers. These Seniors proved it is never too late to try to learn how to race, if you bring the willines we can teach you the way.“This will be my seventeenth year coaching the Ski Team at Central, it does not seem that long, there have been many great racers who have come through our program and many who still keep in touch that I look forward to catching up with over the years. John Rist will be returning this year to help out and the racers are excited to have him back. This year we have some great racers returning and some new faces to welcome to the team. We have a great incoming Freshman class that includes; Alannah Leclerc, Sophia Sarai, Quinn Turner Elizabeth McBride, Dylan Cutting, Neo Eckman Declan Manning and new racers Sophomore Jonah Therrien and Junior Ismail Ndikuriyo. We are led by our two Seniors Owen Kizack on the Boys Team and Emily Leclerc.“Owen has shown a great dedication to the sport and has worked hard to strengthen his technical ability. Emily Leclerc is an excellent athlete who leads the Central Tennis team and has developed into an excellent skier as well. I am excited to see them both compete in their Senior Year, they are both ready to create some great memories.“Some of our returning standout Juniors are also ready to produce great results for the Team. Noah Turner is a Junior who will be competing for the top spot in the running order on the Boy’s Team, and Madelyn Diers has been the Girl’s Team top points score every year she has competed she is coming off a great Season and I am looking forward to seeing her lead the team in points again. Hopefully she will qualify for The Meet of Champions this Year. This year we also have a transfer student competing on the Boy’s Team from Italy, Mattia Riccarddelli, he is a Junior and I am very excited to see how he does this season. Thomas Matineau is ready to bounce back from an injury plagued season last year, we are hoping to get him through this season healthy and help him regain his confidence. Brady Merrow is ready to set up and has the skills he needs to start racing more aggressively.” – Head Coach Ryan Burgess
Potential Challenges:
“Transportation is going to be a big challenge this year. We may need help from parents to get our racers to and from the races this year. The Bus driver shortage is having a big impact on the bus schedules.” – Head Coach Ryan Burgess