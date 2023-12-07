Winter sports previews – Derryfield School

Girls Basketball Head Coach: Courtney Cheetham (4th season) Last Season: 9-9 (first season in Division II)

Lost in first round of playoffs Top Returning Athletes:

Sam Chappell, Captain

Abby Fournier, Captain

Tia Ferdinando “We also return rotation players: Katie McCormick, Chloe Bremberg, Kailyn Plage and Briana Sanchez, who all have started at various points in their careers and have multiple years of varsity experience. I feel we are still not on a lot of people’s radar in our division, but I’m hoping to surprise some people.” – Head Coach Courtney Cheetham Promising Newcomers: Kim Amendah

Kelsey Beekman

Bre McCabe

Ella LaFlamme Expectations for This Season: “After our first season in D-II last year, the girls understand the level of play and commitment needed to reach our potential. They have put in a lot of work in the off season, and expect to improve on our record from last year and make a deeper playoff run.” – Head Coach Courtney Cheetham First 3 Games: Wednesday, Dec. 13, 5 p.m. vs. Concord Christian

Friday, Dec. 15, 6 p.m. at Kennett

Tuesday, Dec. 18, 6:30 p.m. vs. Plymouth Alpine Skiing Head Coach: Kathy Goldberg (5th season) Assistant Coaches: David Marsden

Vanessa Tancrede. Last Season: Boys – D-IV Champions (First state title since 2016)

Girls – D-IV Runner-up

Captains (all seniors):

Ben Rosenthal

Zach Rosenthal

Charlotte Smith

Gabe Poritzky

Olivia Brar

Lilly Handwerk

“They are off to a fantastic start, running great dry-land training sessions for the team.” – Head Coach Kathy Goldberg

Top Returning Athletes:

Boys:

John Small

Jake Oliviero

Myles Rozen

“We have a robust roster of 41 athletes, most likely the largest ski team in the state! I brought a team of six boys and have thee of them returning this year to see if they can defend the title. Two members of the boys state team graduated and one changed schools, so we are hopeful we can find another three members from our large boys roster to bring to states this year.” – Head Coach Kathy Goldberg

Girls:

Lilly Handwerk

Phoebe Handwerk

Olivia Brar

Aubrey Webb

Pola Jankowska

Teagan Peabody

“Our girls team have been the D-IV runners up for the last two years. My state team last year included seven girls, with just one graduating. I am excited to have 6 of them returning this year. All of our athletes compete in both Giant Slalom and Slalom.” – Head Coach Kathy Goldberg

Expectations and Potential Challenges: