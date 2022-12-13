Winter sports preview: Manchester Memorial

MANCHESTER, NH – As many slow down to embrace time with family and friends over the holidays, student athletes at Manchester Memorial are speeding ahead into the winter sports season. Here’s a glimpse at some of the teams and athletes taking aim at personal records, team accomplishments and plenty of fun as they enter the new year:

Girls Basketball

Head Coach:

Greg Cotreau (7th season)

Last Season:

8-11 (including playoffs)

Lost in first round to eventual champ Bishop Guertin

Top Returning Players:

Emma Rossi (Senior Captain)

Fatma Fatah (Senior Captain)

Maddie Pepra-Omani (Junior Captain)

Payton Moran (Junior Captain).

Kayleigh Brunette (Senior)

Torie Adumene (Junior)

Promising Newcomers:

Marlaina Schmitt (Junior)

Jocelyn Eosue (Junior)

NyAsia McKelvey (Sophomore)

Vanessa Martinez (Sophomore)

Hodan Osman (Sophomore

Ashlyn Kenny (Freshman)

Expectations for this Season:

“I know it sounds cliché, but we want to focus on getting better and growing in practice every day, even if it’s just one percent better from the day before,” said Cotreau. “We want to focus on one game at a time, beat the teams that we know we should beat and win as many of the ‘coin-flip’ games as we can. At Memorial, it has always been about trying to build great basketball habits each day and hope to be playing our best basketball at the end of February.”

Biggest Challenge:

“Our team’s biggest challenge will be to remain healthy,” said Cotreau. “Last season, we were never at full strength and didn’t play a single game with our entire roster.”

Greatest Strength:

“Our team’s biggest strength is our team chemistry,” said Cotreau. “We have a tight knit group who stuck together and played a lot of basketball together during the summer in various tournaments and leagues. Our kids enjoy being around each other and you can see that chemistry translate on the floor during games.”

Next 3 Games:

Tuesday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m. – Home vs. Nashua South

Friday, Dec. 16, 7 p.m. – Away at Bedford

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 7 p.m. – Home vs. Winnacunnet

Boys Ice Hockey (Manchester Memorial-Central-West)

Head Coach:

Jeremy Baker (1st season)

Last Season:

4-14

Top Returning Players:

Joey Velez (Captain)

Lukas Tafe (Asst. Captain)

Owen Kelley (Asst. Captain)

Mack Tripp (Asst. Captain)

Promising Newcomers:

Brian Baumgartner

Josh LeBlanc

Andrue McLaughlin

Expectations for this Season:

“If we can stay around .500, that’s a move in the right direction,” said Baker.

Biggest Challenge:

“Like every team that gets used to losing, (the biggest challenge) is changing the expectations,” said Baker.

Greatest Strength:

“I think our biggest strength is our leadership group,” said Baker. “They have already been keeping things positive and going in the right direction.”

Next 3 Games:

Wednesday, Dec. 14, 7:10 p.m. – Away at Nashua South-Pelham

Saturday, Dec. 17, 6:20 p.m. – Home vs. Bishop Brady-Merrimack Valley-Concord Christian Academy

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 6:30 p.m. – Home vs. Salem

Girls Indoor Track

Coach:

Leanne Guimond (1st season)

Top Returning Athletes:

Hollis Velie

Chiara Roveto

Promising Newcomers:

“There seems to be a lot of promise throughout the whole program,” said Guimond. Jordan Couture

Marvelous Alabi

Fatumo Nur

Charline Jackson

Abby Bah

Shanelle Jackson

Philipline Doe

Expectations for this Season:

“My expectation for this season is every athlete gives their best effort during every practice and every meet,” said Guimond. “My goal is for this team to be positive and uplifting to each other and the teams we are competing against. I expect that we will peak at the end of the season in January. This season is a foundational season for our future years to come. We are going to empower each other and those around us as we compete with strength and pride.”

Biggest Challenge:

“Our biggest challenge is that we are a young team,” said Guimond. “However, I would consider this our strength as we move forward this season and develop more experience.”

Greatest Strengths:

“The women’s track team has a strong work ethic, high energy, and a winning mentality,” said Guimond. “We are strong in the sprinting and field events.We are developing a distance crew which will see a positive progression in their stats later in the season. Our biggest strength is we are a young developing team. We have 34 girls who are ready to proudly represent Manchester Memorial’s red, white, and blue. Our teamwork, comradery, and conduct is going to bring us success this season.”