Winter Sports Preview: Manchester Memorial

Friday, December 8, 2023 Ryan O'Connor High School Sports, Sports 0
Friday, December 8, 2023 Ryan O'Connor High School Sports, Sports 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – From the basketball court to the hockey rink to the heights of New Hampshire’s ski slopes, the weather forecast may be growing cooler by the day, but practices are heating up for Manchester Memorial High School student athletes.

 

About this Author

Ryan O'Connor

As a longtime journalist in Southern New Hampshire, Ryan O'Connor has written for several local online and print publications covering everything from school board meetings and local high school sporting events to major crime stories and New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary (yes, the last two are mutually exclusive). In addition to spending time with his beautiful wife and four amazing children, Ryan enjoys attending and serving at church, golfing as much as possible, home brewing, playing softball and snowboarding when time allows.

Email

See all of this author's posts