Winter sports preview: Manchester Central/West

MANCHESTER, NH – Though many teams from Manchester’s Central and West High School have been forced to consolidate due to lack of participation over the last few years, those who do participate continue to compete at a high level while representing the Queen City. The following is a glimpse at a few teams taking to the ice and other indoor and outdoor competition surfaces this winter:

Boys Ice Hockey (Manchester Central-West-Memorial)

Head Coach:

Jeremy Baker (1st season)

Last Season:

4-14

Top Returning Players:

Joey Velez (Captain)

Lukas Tafe (Asst. Captain)

Owen Kelley (Asst. Captain)

Mack Tripp (Asst. Captain)

Promising Newcomers:

Brian Baumgartner

Josh LeBlanc

Andrue McLaughlin

Expectations for this Season:

“If we can stay around .500, that’s a move in the right direction,” said Baker.

Biggest Challenge:

“Like every team that gets used to losing, (the biggest challenge) is changing the expectations,” said Baker.

Greatest Strength:

“I think our biggest strength is our leadership group,” said Baker. “They have already been keeping things positive and going in the right direction.”

Next 3 Games:

Wednesday, Dec. 14, 7:10 p.m. – Away at Nashua South-Pelham

Saturday, Dec. 17, 6:20 p.m. – Home vs. Bishop Brady-Merrimack Valley-Concord Christian Academy

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 6:30 p.m. – Home vs. Salem

Alpine Skiing (Central-West)

Coaches:

Ryan Burgess (Head Coach – 17th season)

John Rist (Volunteer Assistant Coach – 10th season)

Last Season:

10th at the NHIAA Championship Meet

Top Returning Skiers:

“We have some promising returning skiers on the Central girls team, (including) sophomore Madelyn Diers, who brings a lot of racing experience to our team and who I have watched mature over the past year,” said Burgess. “I am hoping to see Madelyn develop into a mature, experienced, leader on our team. We also have a junior, Emily Leclerc who is already that great leader and is a very strong three sport athlete. am really looking forward to watching Emily bash a lot of gates this season … … Naomi Taylor (from Nashua Academy) is a returning senior and has experience racing now for three year. “On the Central boys side, we have our returning senior, Ben Colby, who has been working very hard through these past years developing his technique and has plenty of experience bashing gates,” said Burgess. “I am really hoping that this is the season that Ben finds his rhythm. We also have returning Junior Owen Kiak, who is a technical wizard; and Sophomores Noah Turner and Thomas Martineau who are returning to build off their first years racing in gates.”

Promising Newcomers:

“We are always open and welcome new racers to our programs,” said Burgess.

Liam Murphy (Senior, Central)

Nathan Arzilli (Senior, Central)

Limdu Ayushma (Senior, West)

Derrick Dixon (Senior, West)

Adam Rowell (Sophomore, Central)

Brady Merrow (Sophomore, Central)

Makayla Desilets (Sophomore, Central)

Jeremy Swann-Thayer (Sophomore, Nashua Academy)

Expectations for this Season:

“This year, I am hoping our team can stay healthy. It has been very hard the past few seasons to compete competitively with the Covid-19 protocols. Trying to keep the team healthy was more of the primary concern. We are looking forward to this season where the focus can be back on the skiing,” said Burgess. “Overall, I am hoping for a safe season for all these teams and racers. I hope that these racers can build confidence in themselves and their ability to the point that they really challenge themselves. As a team, I hope that we can show support for each other and build some healthy competitive team bonds. Every year, I hope that we can continue to grow as individuals and a team. This year is no different.”

Biggest Challenge:

“I just started coaching the West program the last three seasons, as their numbers have dropped,” said Burgess. “I am hoping we can build that program back to a level where they can compete as a team very soon”

Greatest Strength:

“The major strength I see in this year’s teams is that all these races are open to the challenge of trying to grow,” said Burgess.