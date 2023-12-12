Winter sports preview: Holy Family boys basketball

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Since joining the NHIAA family four years ago, the Holy Family boys basketball team has become an instant championship contender. This season, the Griffins look to take the next step.

Here’s a glimpse of what to expect this season:

Head Coach

Keith Lacasse (4th season)

Last Season

21-7, including holiday tournament and playoffs (finished runner-up in Division IV)

Returning players:

Gabe Lacasse (Senior captain)

Patrick Gillis (Senior)

Joe DePuydt (Senior)

Jeremiah Guerrero (Junior)

Enzo Yonkeu (Sophomore)

“We’ve also got some more depth coming off the bench this year with Paul Williams (Senior), Chase Paquette (Junior) and Danny Henry (Junior). We haven’t settled on who our team captains will be yet because we’re requiring them to finish the NFHS captains course before being named captain and the only one who has completed it is Gabe so far.” – Head Coach Keith Lacasse

Expectations for this Season:

“Our expectations for this season is to make our Heavenly Father proud whatever our record on the court. He will use us (the smallest school in the division) to bring him glory. If that means a deep playoff run like we’ve been fortunate enough to enjoy in past seasons then that’s great. If not, that’s okay too, but of all the teams I’ve coached, the chemistry and camaraderie of this team is off the charts and I know that will serve us very well. I expect good things from this team.”

Early-Season Results (1-1):

Saturday, Dec. 2 – Lost, 43-40, at Epping

Friday, Dec. 8 – Won, 69-50, at Hinsdale

Next Five Games: