Winter sports preview: Holy Family boys basketball

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Ryan O'Connor High School Sports, Sports 0
Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Ryan O'Connor High School Sports, Sports 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Gabe Lacasse drives and shoots over a pair of Woodsville defenders. Courtesy photo – Macie Lacasse

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Since joining the NHIAA family four years ago, the Holy Family boys basketball team has become an instant championship contender. This season, the Griffins look to take the next step.

Here’s a glimpse of what to expect this season:

Head Coach

  • Keith Lacasse (4th season)

Last Season

Returning players:

  • Gabe Lacasse (Senior captain)
  • Patrick Gillis (Senior)
  • Joe DePuydt (Senior)
  • Jeremiah Guerrero (Junior)
  • Enzo Yonkeu (Sophomore)
Sophomore Enzo Yonkeu is one of a handful of talented players expected to step into more significant roles for the Griffins this season. Courtesy photo – Macie Lacasse

“We’ve also got some more depth coming off the bench this year with Paul Williams (Senior), Chase Paquette (Junior) and Danny Henry (Junior). We haven’t settled on who our team captains will be yet because we’re requiring them to finish the NFHS captains course before being named captain and the only one who has completed it is Gabe so far.” – Head Coach Keith Lacasse

Expectations for this Season:

“Our expectations for this season is to make our Heavenly Father proud whatever our record on the court. He will use us (the smallest school in the division) to bring him glory. If that means a deep playoff run like we’ve been fortunate enough to enjoy in past seasons then that’s great. If not, that’s okay too, but of all the teams I’ve coached, the chemistry and camaraderie of this team is off the charts and I know that will serve us very well. I expect good things from this team.”

Early-Season Results (1-1):

  • Saturday, Dec. 2 – Lost, 43-40, at Epping
  • Friday, Dec. 8 – Won, 69-50, at Hinsdale

Next Five Games:

  • Tonight, Dec. 12 – 6:30 p.m. at Derryfield
  • Thursday, Dec. 14 – 6:30 p.m. at Mascenic
  • Wednesday, Jan. 3 – 6:30 p.m. at Concord Christian
  • Friday, Jan. 5 – 6:30 p.m. at Wilton-Lyndeborough
  • Monday, Jan. 8 – 6:30 p.m. vs. Newmarket (Home opener)

About this Author

Ryan O'Connor

As a longtime journalist in Southern New Hampshire, Ryan O'Connor has written for several local online and print publications covering everything from school board meetings and local high school sporting events to major crime stories and New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary (yes, the last two are mutually exclusive). In addition to spending time with his beautiful wife and four amazing children, Ryan enjoys attending and serving at church, golfing as much as possible, home brewing, playing softball and snowboarding when time allows.

Email

See all of this author's posts